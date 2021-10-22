German tax filing explained in English

Finally: A tax guide for all employed persons who want or need to file an income tax return (or: tax declaration) in Germany but do not speak much German. »My German Tax Return: A step-by-step guide to file your taxes in Germany« explains the basics of German tax law and guides you through the most important questions and tax forms.

We have been dealing with German tax law for a long time – and at some point we noticed that the German tax forms are not available in English. Why is that? Perhaps, it's too tricky to translate them: What if a mistake happened?

This is where we would like to step in and help you with our new guide »My German Tax Return: A step-by-step guide to file your taxes in Germany«. Learn more

Taxes in Germany: It's easier than you think! The fact that you are willing to deal with German tax law is truly admirable. Even for native speakers, it sometimes seems completely incomprehensible. But then, most of the time, it's not as complicated as you may have feared! Many tax forms are actually quite self-explanatory.

Whether you do your tax return yourself or seek professional advice: This guide about filing a tax return in Germany will help you! Even though you speak little or no German, you can basically do your tax return yourself. And even if you use the services of a tax advisor (Steuerberater) or go to an income tax help association (Lohnsteuerhilfeverein), knowledge of some basics of German tax law can go a long way in telling your advisor about facts that might be particular to your case.

A guide for all employed persons! »My German Tax Return: A step-by-step guide to file your taxes in Germany« is a tax guide for all employed persons who want or need to file an income tax return (or: tax declaration) in Germany but do not speak much German. It explains the basics of German tax law and guides you through the most important questions and tax forms Where do I file an income tax return (Steuererklärung)?

What deadlines do I need to know regarding my tax return?

Which tax office (Finanzamt) do I have to submit my tax return to?

May I send a German tax return by email?

Which expenses are deductible in a tax return?

Are there lump sums (Pauschbeträge) or do I have to calculate every little bit?

What do all these weird words in the tax forms mean?

What do I need may wage tax certificate (Lohnsteuerbescheinigung) for?

What do tax payers mean when they talk about the »Mantelbogen«?

What the heck is »Elster«, if not a magpie?

How do I fill in the Annex N?

Is there a chance for a tax refund? …And so much more!

We wish you all the best with your German tax return!